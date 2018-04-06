Brokerages Expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) will post sales of $3.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.90 million and the lowest is $1.13 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $5.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $3.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $13.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.88 million per share, with estimates ranging from $1.02 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.79% and a negative net margin of 691.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $82.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.70. The company had a trading volume of 303,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,270. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 15.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $2,197,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,974,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Lynch sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $1,309,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,178,450.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,567 shares of company stock worth $7,651,106 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000,000 after purchasing an additional 715,773 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 867,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,453,000 after purchasing an additional 307,700 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,632,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,070,000 after purchasing an additional 126,752 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,541,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on patients with genomically defined diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. It focuses on crafting drug candidates that provide clinical responses to patients without adequate treatment options. It has developed a small molecule drug pipeline in cancer and a genetic disease.

