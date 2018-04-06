Brokerages Expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. BMC Stock posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $840.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.77 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. American Capital Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

BMC Stock stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. 407,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,922. The stock has a market cap of $1,313.68, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.34. BMC Stock has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $137,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Bullock acquired 5,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc is a provider of building products and services in the United States residential construction market. The Company’s segments include Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas, Intermountain, Western and Mountain West divisions. Its product offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods and an array of products, including millwork, doors, windows, structural components, floor and roof trusses and wall panels.

