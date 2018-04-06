Brokerages Expect Boeing (BA) to Announce $2.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Boeing (NYSE:BA) will post $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.01. Boeing reported earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year earnings of $14.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.20 to $17.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $25.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 11,050.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $373.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Buckingham Research set a $289.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $433.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.99.

BA stock traded up $7.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.88. 3,618,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $188,328.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing has a 12 month low of $175.47 and a 12 month high of $371.60.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aircraft producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Solaris Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 31.0% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

