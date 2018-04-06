Brokerages Expect Brightcove Inc (BCOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.16 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) will announce sales of $40.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brightcove’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.01 million. Brightcove reported sales of $37.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full-year sales of $40.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.15 million to $167.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $180.71 million per share, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $184.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brightcove.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $242.92, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brightcove by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brightcove by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources.

