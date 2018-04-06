Brokerages Expect Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.37. Energizer posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Energizer had a return on equity of 274.69% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $573.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Energizer to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

In other news, VP Emily K. Boss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Energizer by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENR traded up $6.55 on Friday, hitting $59.58. 3,455,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,272. Energizer has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,556.08, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

