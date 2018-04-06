Brokerages Expect InterXion Holding NV (INXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) will announce sales of $164.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for InterXion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.10 million to $167.14 million. InterXion reported sales of $121.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that InterXion will report full year sales of $164.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $688.95 million to $706.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $796.08 million per share, with estimates ranging from $788.65 million to $803.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for InterXion.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. InterXion had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on INXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of InterXion in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of InterXion in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of InterXion in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of InterXion in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. InterXion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.45.

NYSE INXN traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 70,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4,365.93, a P/E ratio of 88.38, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.68. InterXion has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $64.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INXN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InterXion by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in InterXion during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in InterXion by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in InterXion during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in InterXion by 26.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 36,762 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. is a provider of carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in Europe. The Company operates through two segments: France, Germany, The Netherlands and UK, and rest of Europe, which consists of its operations in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

