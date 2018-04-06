Brokerages Expect Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $21.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Meridian Bancorp an industry rank of 120 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

EBSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 price target on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.85. 154,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,839. The firm has a market cap of $1,089.31, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Meridian Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.63%. analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In related news, Director Gregory F. Natalucci sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $144,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James G. Sartori sold 15,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $312,159.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,042 shares of company stock worth $475,167 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBSB. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 52.9% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 52,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 484,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

