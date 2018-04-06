Brokerages Expect Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.27). Sunesis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08.

SNSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.86 to $2.48 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ SNSS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,261. The firm has a market cap of $93.77, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.81. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 53,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 64,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Vatera Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 605,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

