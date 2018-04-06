Brokerages Expect Teligent Inc (TLGT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teligent’s earnings. Teligent reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teligent will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teligent.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 million. Teligent had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 18.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLGT shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 target price on Teligent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teligent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of Teligent stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. 679,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.68. Teligent has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Teligent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Teligent by 52.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teligent by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teligent by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Teligent by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 41,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Expect Teligent Inc (TLGT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/brokerages-expect-teligent-inc-tlgt-will-post-earnings-of-0-03-per-share.html.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Under the Company’s own label, it markets and sells generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. In the United States it marketed 16 generic topical pharmaceutical products and four branded generic pharmaceutical products, as of December 31, 2016.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teligent (TLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.