Brokerages Expect The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) will report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Greenbrier Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.14. The Greenbrier Companies posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Greenbrier Companies.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $559.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on The Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $50.25 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,462.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

