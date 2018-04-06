Brokerages Expect Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) to Post $0.42 EPS

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $30.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.42 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Univest Co. of Pennsylvania an industry rank of 170 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Univest Co. of Pennsylvania alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.60. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $50.86 million for the quarter. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 19.84%. equities research analysts forecast that Univest Co. of Pennsylvania will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Expect Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) to Post $0.42 EPS” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/brokerages-expect-univest-co-of-pennsylvania-uvsp-to-post-0-42-eps-updated-updated.html.

About Univest Co. of Pennsylvania

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is the bank holding company of Univest Bank and Trust Co (the Bank). The Bank is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank and trust company. The Company’s business segments include Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Banking segment provides financial services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services and equipment lease financing.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Co. of Pennsylvania Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Co. of Pennsylvania and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.