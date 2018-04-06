Brokerages Expect WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. WSFS Financial reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSFS shares. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on WSFS Financial to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Paul D. Geraghty sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $519,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,901.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Kearney sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $76,049.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,533.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,860 shares of company stock worth $1,933,611 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,883,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,497,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,649,000 after purchasing an additional 57,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,990,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,739 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 919,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,991,000 after purchasing an additional 42,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

WSFS traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 54,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,199. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1,518.43, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

