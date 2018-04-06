Brokerages Set $15.67 Target Price for ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $15.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ACCO Brands an industry rank of 7 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,409.89, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $566.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCO Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 47,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $658,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,654,938.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathy D. Schnaedter sold 8,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $106,722.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,501.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,058,908 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 78.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 53.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 92.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and manufacturing of branded business, academic and selected consumer products. The Company operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands International and Computer Products Group. The Company’s brands include Artline, AT-A-GLANCE, Derwent, Esselte, Five Star, GBC, Hilroy, Kensington, Leitz, Marbig, Mead, NOBO, Quartet, Rapid, Rexel, Swingline, Tilibra and Wilson Jones.

