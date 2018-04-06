Brokerages Set Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) PT at $9.00

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 31,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 128,049 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 109,128 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

AGTC stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $3.75. 18,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,962. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51, a P/E ratio of 192.50 and a beta of 2.10.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company develops gene therapy products designed to manage the lives of patients with severe diseases in ophthalmology. As of March 31, 2016, its product candidates included treatments for X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS), over two forms of achromatopsia (ACHM) and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP).

