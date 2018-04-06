Brokerages Set Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (BCRH) PT at $18.00

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered Blue Capital Reinsurance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $736,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 161,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 633,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 183,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

BCRH stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 19,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,540. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $106.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. Blue Capital Reinsurance’s payout ratio is presently -18.22%.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, including Blue Capital Re Ltd. (Blue Capital Re), which provides collateralized reinsurance, and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd.

