Brokerages Set Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Target Price at $27.50

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on CADE. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,316,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,168 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,281,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after acquiring an additional 433,435 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 43.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,379,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after acquiring an additional 416,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 7,721.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 982,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 970,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CADE opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $2,266.24 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $113.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.42 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp is a bank holding company. The company is focused on providing range of banking and wealth management services to businesses, individuals, business owners and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Financial Services and Corporate. The Banking segment offers a range of deposit products and lending services through its commercial banking, retail banking and private banking business lines.

