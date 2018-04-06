Brokerages Set Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (DRW3) Price Target at $79.11

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €79.11 ($97.67).

DRW3 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($90.12) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.50 ($72.22) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($98.77) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($113.58) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

DRW3 stock opened at €76.90 ($94.94) on Tuesday. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €69.80 ($86.17) and a 12 month high of €107.00 ($132.10).

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Dragerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including perioperative care, neonatal care, emergency care, critical care, and perinatal care.

