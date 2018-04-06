Brokerages Set Egalet (EGLT) Target Price at $4.50

Shares of Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

EGLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Egalet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Egalet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Egalet stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) by 1,540.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 677,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Egalet worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGLT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,187. The stock has a market cap of $28.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.51. Egalet has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. research analysts expect that Egalet will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Egalet Company Profile

Egalet Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes treatments for patients with pain and other conditions. It has licensed three approved pain products, such as SPRIX Nasal Spray, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated in adult patients for the short-term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level; OXAYDO, an immediate-release oxycodone product designed to discourage abuse via snorting for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain where an opioid is appropriate; and ARYMO ER, an extended-release (ER) morphine product formulated with abuse-deterrent (AD) properties for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.

