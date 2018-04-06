Brokerages Set Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) Price Target at $38.33

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

FSB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Compass Point lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Franklin Financial Network stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $33.05. 3,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Franklin Financial Network has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 11.32%. sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $115,126.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,557. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin A. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $33,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 158,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 78,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 56.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 72,126 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 25.5% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, Franklin Synergy Bank (the Bank), a commercial bank, the Company provides a range of banking and related financial services. The Company focuses on the provision of services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments and individuals.

