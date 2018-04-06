Brokerages Set Franks International NV (FI) Target Price at $7.75

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Franks International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray set a $5.00 target price on shares of Franks International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th.

In other Franks International news, major shareholder Michael Frank Mosing sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 803,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,272.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 77.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Franks International in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,012,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Franks International by 392.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,042,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 830,592 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franks International by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 621,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 453,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franks International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 426,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Franks International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franks International stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. 415,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,873. Franks International has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.92 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 35.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Franks International will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Set Franks International NV (FI) Target Price at $7.75” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/brokerages-set-franks-international-nv-fi-target-price-at-7-75.html.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank’s International N.V. (FINV) is a provider of engineered tubular services, tubular fabrication and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four business segments: International Services, U. S. Services, Tubular Sales and Blackhawk.

Receive News & Ratings for Franks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.