Brokerages Set Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Price Target at $36.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $43.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $33.47 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $7,179.23, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $240.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 141.57%.

In other news, CFO William J. Clifford bought 54,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,801,998.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 320,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,242. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Carlino bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,388,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,255,006.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 65,562 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,337,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,492,000 after acquiring an additional 475,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

