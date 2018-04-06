Brokerages Set Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN) PT at $35.00

Shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDEN shares. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $659.77, a PE ratio of 104.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.50). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $184.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,046,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $107,798,600.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Blake L. Sartini sold 953,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $25,401,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,750,000 shares of company stock worth $153,180,000. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 39.13% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc is a group of gaming companies. The Company focuses on distributed gaming, including tavern gaming, and casino and resort operations. It operates through two segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. Its Distributed Gaming segment involves the installation, maintenance and operation of gaming and amusement devices in certain strategic, high-traffic, non-casino locations (such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, saloons and liquor stores) in Nevada and Montana, and the operation of traditional, branded taverns targeting local patrons, primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

