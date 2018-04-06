Brokerages Set Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) PT at $98.33

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Proto Labs stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.55. 19,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,607. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $126.95. The stock has a market cap of $3,151.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Proto Labs had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, Director John B. Goodman sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $289,934.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $136,698.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,976.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,720 shares of company stock worth $627,080 in the last quarter. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 651,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Proto Labs by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Proto Labs by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,784,000 after acquiring an additional 34,615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 51.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 6.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc is an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of on-demand three dimensional (3D) printed, computer numerical control (CNC) machined and injection-molded custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The Company’s geographic segments include the United States, Europe and Japan.

