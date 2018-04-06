Brokerages Set Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) Target Price at $60.29

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Re/Max from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Re/Max and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Re/Max in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Re/Max and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments L.P. boosted its position in Re/Max by 66.5% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Re/Max during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Re/Max during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Re/Max during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Re/Max during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Re/Max stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. The company had a trading volume of 29,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,553. Re/Max has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $1,069.72, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Re/Max had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Re/Max will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.78%.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

