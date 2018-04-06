Brokerages Set The Clorox Company (CLX) Target Price at $132.53

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

NYSE:CLX traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $16,862.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $150.40.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 126.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

