Brokerages Set Triton International Limited (TRTN) PT at $41.83

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRTN. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Triton International in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of Triton International stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.57. 140,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Triton International has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $2,497.56, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.63.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Triton International had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $313.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Triton International will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

In other Triton International news, President Simon R. Vernon sold 12,500 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 160,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,816,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Triton International by 734.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 245,307 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Triton International during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Triton International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 881,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,343,000 after acquiring an additional 80,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Triton International by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

