Brokerages Set Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Price Target at $1.67

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on URG shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th.

Shares of URG stock remained flat at $$0.63 during trading on Thursday. 134,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.85. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

In other Ur-Energy news, insider Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,692,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,016.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URG. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth $14,089,000.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration-stage mining company. The Company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek Project in Sweetwater County, Wyoming.

