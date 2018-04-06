Brokerages Set Vail Resorts (MTN) PT at $249.00

Shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.00.

MTN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

NYSE MTN traded down $3.32 on Friday, hitting $225.59. 121,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,731. The company has a market cap of $9,117.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $186.44 and a 1-year high of $237.77.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.72 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.64%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $599,502.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan H. Siurek sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total transaction of $71,242.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $115,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 65,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

