Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Price Target at $26.29

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities set a $28.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 575,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,005. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $8,573.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $431,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,400,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,987,000 after acquiring an additional 874,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 75,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, formerly Silver Wheaton Corp, is a Canada-based pure precious metals streaming company engaged in the sale of silver and gold. The Company operates through eight segments: the silver produced by the San Dimas, Penasquito and Antamina mines, the gold produced by the Sudbury and Salobo mines, the silver and gold produced by the Constancia mine and the Other mines, and corporate operations.

