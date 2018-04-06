KeyCorp Comments on Steel Dynamics’ Q1 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 18th, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2018 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

STLD traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $45.54. 2,034,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,288. The stock has a market cap of $10,406.04, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.04. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 522,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 49,622 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 38,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

