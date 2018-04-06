Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

NASDAQ:ABEO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.97. 248,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,415. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $715.49, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 3,263.92%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Abeona Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 575.7% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 156,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 133,570 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company’s lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

