Analysts Set Expectations for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.09).

EIGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $107.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 295.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joanne Quan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials.

