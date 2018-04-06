B. Riley Comments on Ring Energy Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ring Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

REI has been the subject of several other research reports. KLR Group assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. 364,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,342. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REI. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 242,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 75,194 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,816 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 295,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 45,142 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 226,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 767.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 76,725 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “B. Riley Comments on Ring Energy Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/brokers-offer-predictions-for-ring-energy-incs-q1-2018-earnings-rei-updated-updated.html.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc (Ring) is an exploration and production company that is engaged in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The Company’s exploration and production interests are focused on Texas and Kansas. Its operations are all oil and gas exploration and production related activities in the United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ring Energy (REI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.