Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corp Decreased by Analyst (WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WLL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. UBS began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.35.

Shares of NYSE:WLL traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,220,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,569. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $3,013.33, a PE ratio of -26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 83.54%. The company had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 44.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 28,255,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737,870 shares during the period. Fine Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.7% in the third quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,394,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057,592 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 9.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,902,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 245,477 shares during the period. DFT Energy LP lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 25.0% during the third quarter. DFT Energy LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, DW Partners LP bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth $10,390,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David M. Seery sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $29,408.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,877.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

