Brokers Set Expectations for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) – Analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 4th. Jefferies Group analyst J. Janedis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LYV. JPMorgan Chase set a $51.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

LYV opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $49.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 475,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,724,000 after buying an additional 158,877 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after buying an additional 18,208 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 189,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc is a live entertainment company. The Company’s businesses consist of the promotion of live events, including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising. Its segments include Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing and Artist Nation. The Concerts segment is engaged in promotion of live music events in its owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues; operation and management of music venues; production of music festivals, and creation of associated content.

