Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Increases Position in Honeywell (NYSE:HON)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell by 772.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Honeywell from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Honeywell in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Honeywell in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.07.

HON opened at $146.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $108,483.80, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Honeywell has a 12-month low of $122.40 and a 12-month high of $165.13.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Honeywell will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Honeywell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Honeywell announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Honeywell news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of Honeywell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total transaction of $426,291.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,899.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of Honeywell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $448,440.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

