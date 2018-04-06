Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) & Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brookdale Senior Living and Streamline Health Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookdale Senior Living 0 2 2 0 2.50 Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.12%. Given Brookdale Senior Living’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookdale Senior Living is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Brookdale Senior Living shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookdale Senior Living and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookdale Senior Living -12.04% -8.40% -1.80% Streamline Health Solutions -16.88% -40.97% -10.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookdale Senior Living and Streamline Health Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookdale Senior Living $4.75 billion 0.27 -$571.41 million ($0.78) -8.69 Streamline Health Solutions $27.06 million 1.23 -$5.16 million ($0.31) -5.35

Streamline Health Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookdale Senior Living. Brookdale Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Streamline Health Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brookdale Senior Living beats Streamline Health Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs ? Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens. The Assisted Living segment owns or leases communities consisting of freestanding, multi-story communities, and freestanding single story communities, which offer housing and 24-hour assistance with activities of daily life to mid-acuity frail and elderly residents. This segment also operates memory care communities for residents with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. The CCRCs – Rental segment owns or leases communities that offer various living arrangements and services to accommodate various levels of physical ability and health. The Brookdale Ancillary Services segment provides outpatient therapy, home health, and hospice services; and education and wellness programs to residents of its communities, as well as to other senior living communities. The Management Services segment operates communities under the management agreements. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 129 retirement center communities with 24,476 units; 822 assisted living communities with 56,718 units; and 72 CCRCs with 19,388 units, as well as owned or leased 794 communities with 66,641 units and provided management services with respect to 229 communities with 33,941 units for third parties or unconsolidated ventures. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It offers computer software-based solutions through its Looking Glass platform, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. The company also provides patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care through individual workflows comprising clinical analytics, operating room management, physician portal, and care coordination; and health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include Web-based software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query. In addition, the company provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. It sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

