Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Share Price

News coverage about Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brookfield Asset Management earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.5911043755834 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $38.74. 329,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,301. The firm has a market cap of $37,225.57, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $44.33.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.50 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

