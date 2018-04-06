The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in The Mosaic by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $8,400.60, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.84.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $33,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

