General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,295,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,074 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,960,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,566,000 after acquiring an additional 932,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,499,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,514,000 after acquiring an additional 146,687 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,526,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,549,000 after acquiring an additional 130,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase reduced their target price on General Mills to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo upgraded General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet downgraded General Mills from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $517,492.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25,208.64, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. General Mills has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

General Mills declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

