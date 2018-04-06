Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,400 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert J. Stefansic sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Sonntag sold 14,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,541 shares of company stock worth $5,424,781. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $128.57 on Friday. Ingredion Inc has a one year low of $113.42 and a one year high of $146.28. The stock has a market cap of $9,198.48, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INGR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,400 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/brookfield-asset-management-inc-grows-stake-in-ingredion-inc-ingr-updated-updated.html.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.