Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in DistributionNOW (NYSE:DNOW)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DistributionNOW (NYSE:DNOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of DistributionNOW at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DistributionNOW by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,151,000 after buying an additional 59,050 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in DistributionNOW by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,274,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,271,000 after purchasing an additional 453,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DistributionNOW by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,788,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,127,000 after purchasing an additional 272,430 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in DistributionNOW in the third quarter worth $40,414,000. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DistributionNOW by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,684,000 after purchasing an additional 235,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $11.01 on Friday. DistributionNOW has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,137.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 0.85.

DistributionNOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. DistributionNOW had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that DistributionNOW will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.50) on shares of DistributionNOW in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DistributionNOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded DistributionNOW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of DistributionNOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DistributionNOW in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DistributionNOW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, CEO Robert R. Workman acquired 28,550 shares of DistributionNOW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $300,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,133,804.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

