Comparing Black Hills (BKH) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Black Hills, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 0 2 8 0 2.80 Black Hills 0 4 4 0 2.50

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus price target of $47.23, suggesting a potential upside of 12.52%. Black Hills has a consensus price target of $64.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.89%. Given Black Hills’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Black Hills is more favorable than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Dividends

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Black Hills pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays out 124.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Black Hills pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Black Hills has increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Black Hills shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Black Hills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 1.95% 1.29% 0.56% Black Hills 10.83% 10.10% 2.78%

Risk & Volatility

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Hills has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Black Hills’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Infrastructure Partners $3.54 billion 4.10 $124.00 million $1.51 27.79 Black Hills $1.68 billion 1.74 $177.03 million $3.36 16.28

Black Hills has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. Black Hills is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Black Hills beats Brookfield Infrastructure Partners on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy and communications infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The Company’s segments include utilities, transport, energy, communications infrastructure and other. The utilities segment consists of regulated businesses, including regulated distribution (electricity and natural gas connections), electricity transmission and a regulated terminal (coal export terminal). The transport segment consists of open access systems that provide transportation, storage and handling services for freight, bulk commodities and passengers. The Company’s energy segment consists of systems that provide transportation, storage and distribution services. The Company’s communications infrastructure segment provides services and infrastructure to the media broadcasting and telecommunication sectors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. This segment owns 941 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,839 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Its Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,042,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Wyoming. This segment owns 4,656 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines and 40,455 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; 7 natural gas storage sites; and approximately 45,000 horsepower of compression and 600 miles of gathering lines. The company's Power Generation segment produces electric power and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to its utilities under long-term contracts. Its Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. The company also provides appliance repair services to approximately 63,000 residential customers; and constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities and electrical systems for gas transportation and electric utilities customers. Black Hills Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

