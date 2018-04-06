BROTHER Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last Week (BRAT)

BROTHER (CURRENCY:BRAT) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One BROTHER token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and YoBit. BROTHER has a market cap of $110,328.00 and approximately $86.00 worth of BROTHER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BROTHER has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00679368 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184609 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035846 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046435 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BROTHER Profile

BROTHER’s launch date was July 16th, 2017. BROTHER’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. BROTHER’s official Twitter account is @coinBrat. The official website for BROTHER is bro-consortium.io.

Buying and Selling BROTHER

BROTHER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy BROTHER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BROTHER must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BROTHER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

