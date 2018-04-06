BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Holdings in General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in General Mills by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Group raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Mills from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $517,492.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. General Mills has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25,208.64, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

General Mills announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

