BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 14,000 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,799,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $320,565,000 after purchasing an additional 159,963 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 18.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,181,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,554,000 after purchasing an additional 498,187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,843,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,034 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,245,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,179,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 930,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,223,000 after purchasing an additional 177,803 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GMED opened at $49.93 on Friday. Globus Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,732.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 16.88%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer set a $49.00 price objective on Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

In other news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc (Globus) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company is focused on implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: Innovative Fusion or Disruptive Technologies.

