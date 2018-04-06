Buckley Wealth Management LLC Invests $755,000 in Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Stock

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,859 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 100,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 317,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Comcast by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 65,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $34.60 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $159,353.03, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank set a $52.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,358 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $214,201.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $8,109,037.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,214,811 shares in the company, valued at $51,641,615.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

