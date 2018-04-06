BunnyCoin (CRYPTO:BUN) One Day Volume Tops $2,438.00

BunnyCoin (CURRENCY:BUN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. BunnyCoin has a total market cap of $5.85 million and approximately $2,438.00 worth of BunnyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BunnyCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last week, BunnyCoin has traded 87.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BunnyCoin alerts:

Bitmark (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006636 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000330 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001205 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 98.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001601 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003594 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About BunnyCoin

BunnyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2014. BunnyCoin’s total supply is 102,910,064,393 coins. The official website for BunnyCoin is bunnycoin.org. BunnyCoin’s official Twitter account is @Bunnycoin.

BunnyCoin Coin Trading

BunnyCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase BunnyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BunnyCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BunnyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for BunnyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BunnyCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.