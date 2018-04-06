Burberry Group (BURBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $26.76.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells luxury goods under the Burberry brand for men, women, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers product in the categories of apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, as well as eyewear and watches.

