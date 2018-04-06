Burlington (BURL) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16

News coverage about Burlington (NYSE:BURL) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Burlington earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3415391725546 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Burlington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Burlington in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners set a $150.00 target price on shares of Burlington and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Burlington in a report on Sunday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington in a report on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.43.

Shares of Burlington stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.94. The stock had a trading volume of 816,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,793. The stock has a market cap of $9,349.96, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. Burlington has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $138.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Burlington (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Burlington had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 754.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Burlington will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $333,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $2,358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,400 shares of company stock worth $8,246,709. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Burlington (BURL) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/burlington-burl-earns-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-16.html.

About Burlington

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home décor and gifts, and coats. It operates 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.